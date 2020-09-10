Colts players will make “bold statement” during anthem

Getty Images

Colts linebacker and team captain Darius Leonard said they’ve decided what they’re going to do during the national anthem Sunday.

And he was careful to point out that they were doing it together.

“We decided we’re going to make a bold statement and we’re going to show unity as a team,” Leonard said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

In previous years, the Colts have stood for the anthem, with arms linked (as pictured). Some players have knelt, which led to Vice President Mike Pence’s orchestrated walkout in 2017.

But in the wake of this summer’s outcry over the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake (among others), more and more attention will be paid to how players use their platform this week, when so many will be watching.

While it may not reach the levels of the NBA, where the Milwaukee Bucks walked away from a playoff game, it will be interesting to see how players respond to the moment.