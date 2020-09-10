David DeCastro, Diontae Johnson out of Steelers practice

Getty Images

A couple of players on the Steelers Offense were listed as missing practice on the team’s first injury report of the 2020 season.

Right guard David DeCastro‘s absence from practice was expected. The veteran has been out of practice for some time and Thursday’s injury report confirmed that he’s been dealing with a knee injury. Stefan Wisniewski would get the start in DeCastro’s place if he can’t go against the Giants on Monday night.

The Steelers were also without wide receiver Diontae Johnson for Thursday’s session. A foot injury was listed as the reason for his absence.

Pittsburgh lists Johnson as a starter at wide receiver alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster. James Washington is listed behind Johnson with Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud rounding out the receiving corps.