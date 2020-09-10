David Montgomery up to full practice, Robert Quinn out again for Bears

Getty Images

It looks like running back David Montgomery is going to be in the Bears lineup against the Lions on Sunday.

Montgomery hurt his groin during a training camp practice and there was some question about whether he’d recover in time for the opener. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but said he was just being cautious before moving up to a full practice on Thursday.

“I’d be hurting the team more if I was to come back earlier than I was supposed to and continue to be hurt and hurt myself again,” Montgomery said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “So I hurt the team, but I hurt myself, too. The biggest thing is being smart with myself, being smart with my body and being sure I communicate with the training staff and the coaches to let them know how I feel and taking it one day at a time.”

The news was less positive for linebackers Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack. Quinn sat out his second practice in a row with an ankle injury while Mack remained limited with a knee issue.