Denzel Mims limited Thursday with injuries to both hamstrings

Getty Images

Jets rookie receiver Denzel Mims practiced fully Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He was limited Thursday with what the Jets term “hamstrings.”

It sounds as if Mims did something to his other hamstring during practice.

Mims originally injured a hamstring in a workout before the Jets made the move to padded practices in the middle of August. The second-round pick remained out for the remainder of the month but took a step forward on Sept. 2 when he participated in individual drills.

Not it appears Mims has taken another step back.

Running back Frank Gore (not injury related/rest), safety Marcus Maye (calf/ankle), linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring) and running back La’Mical Perine (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco (neck), offensive guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and linebacker Tarell Basham (ankle) were limited.