Devine Ozigbo to IR as Jaguars sign Dare Ogunbowale

The Jaguars continued shuffling the pieces in their backfield on Thursday morning.

They officially announced the signing of running back Dare Ogunbowale to their 53-man roster. They made room for Ogunbowale by placing Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve.

Ozigbo missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He was claimed off of waivers by Jacksonville after failing to make the Saints out of training camp and appeared in 10 games during his rookie season. Most of his action came on special teams, but he did see some offensive action in the season finale and ran nine times for 27 yards while caching three passes for 23 yards.

Ogunbowale caught 35 passes for the Buccaneers last season. He’ll join Chris Thompson and undrafted rookie James Robinson as the backfield options for the Jaguars in the season opener.