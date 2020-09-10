Drew Brees: “I’m on borrowed time”

Getty Images

The Saints keep winning games, only to lose in gut-punch fashion in the playoffs.

And while that’s a testament to the longevity of quarterback Drew Brees and the talent around him, he knows they can only go to that well so many times. And even though he hasn’t declared this his final season, he’s prepared to act like it.

“Hey, at this time, man, I’m on borrowed time,” Brees said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “I’ve got nothing to lose. So I’m turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may.”

The Saints have won 37 games in the last three regular seasons, more than any team in the league. But they’ve also lost in crushing fashion in the playoffs three straight years, which he’s hoping is a dramatic set-up for what’s to come.

“I know that everything happens for a reason, and in most cases, failure is your best teacher,” Brees said. “That’s the approach I’ve always taken, and that’s the approach this team has taken. And I feel like we’ve found a way to garner strength from each one of these moments over these last few years. And it’s only made us better.”

The Saints have built this roster as if they know the end is coming soon, making sure backup quarterback Taysom Hill was in place for the future, and making short-term moves to bring in premium talent (along with making a last-ditch bid for Jadeveon Clowney). Time will tell if it’s the stage for a cinematic finale, in which Brees gets to walk off into sunset, finally pushing past their recent playoff heartbreaks.