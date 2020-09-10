Jalen Reagor up to full participation at Eagles practice

Getty Images

The outlook for Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor making his NFL debut this weekend is getting rosier.

Reagor suffered a small tear to the labrum in his shoulder late last month and word was that he was unlikely to play against Washington in Week One as a result of the injury. The wide receiver was limited in practice on Wednesday, which left the door open to playing this weekend, and did even more work on Thursday.

Reagor was bumped up to full participation as the team continued preparing for the opener. Friday will bring injury designations for Sunday’s game and it seems a good bet that Reagor will be listed as questionable if he’s given any designation at all.

Running back Miles Sanders (hamstring), defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) remained limited. Running back Corey Clement (quadricep) was added to the report as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral/hamstring) missed a second straight practice.