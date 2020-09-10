Jason Garrett says he doesn’t have advice for Joe Judge

Getty Images

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will coach his first game alongside head coach Joe Judge on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett is coming off 10 seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys while Judge is getting his first opportunity as a head coach after 15 years as an assistant at the college and pro levels. Garrett was asked on Thursday if he has any advice for Judge as he embarks on his first season a the helm.

“In terms of advice, I have no advice to give,” Garrett said in quotes distributed by the team. “It’s just been fun working for him and trying to understand how we want to build this team, and then doing it together. I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it.”

Garrett’s answer seems a bit odd a couple fronts. If you take it at face value that he hasn’t given Judge any advice about being a head coach, well, why not? After a decade on the job in Dallas he’d surely have some wisdom to impart to somebody new to the job. Being a head coach means handling many more areas of the building than just the team on the field and Garrett would surely have some prescient anecdotes after a decade with the Cowboys.

Perhaps Garrett just didn’t want to share any advice shared with Judge to the public as well. Or he just wants to settle into his role as offensive coordinator and not overshadow the new head coach he’s coaching alongside.

Garrett did say that he and Judge have spoken extensively about the vision they see for the offense and making sure they’re pulling in the same direction.

“It’s been great to get to know him,” Garrett said. “Again, going back to the vision of the program, vision for the football team, just understanding what that is, having conversations with him about that and what we value together as a coaching staff and as a football team, it was really important. He’s done a great job outlining that for all of us and getting everybody on the same page. Alignment within an organization is critical. Everybody on the same page from ownership all the way through the organization, personnel people, coaching staff, players, staff people, getting everybody on the same page. That’s such a big piece in having success. We’ve talked a lot about that. I’ve learned a lot from Joe about that. We tried to craft that to help build our program and our football team.”