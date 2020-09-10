Jason Peters reworks deal with Eagles, can make up to $8 million

Getty Images

Word in late August was that Jason Peters wanted more money from the Eagles if he was going to take over at left tackle for the injured Andre Dillard and the two sides have worked out a revised deal for his services.

The Eagles announced the agreement on Thursday morning. Peters’ agent Vincent Taylor told multiple reporters that his client’s deal is now worth up to $8 million. He had initially signed a one-year, $3 million deal to rejoin the team as their replacement for Brandon Brooks at right guard.

The revised deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $4 million in guaranteed money.

The Eagles looked at other options to replace Dillard, but head coach Doug Pederson announced this week that Peters would be back at his familiar position. Matt Pryor is expected to start at right guard.