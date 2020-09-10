Jets add Alec Ogletree to practice squad

Getty Images

Alec Ogletree is heading back to New York, though the expectations are much different this time.

The Jets announced the former Rams and Giants linebacker was signed to their practice squad.

Ogletree has some familiarity, as he played under Jets coordinator Gregg Williams with the Rams from 2014-16. The former first-rounder would eventually sign a big contract extension with the Rams in 2017, but Ogletree was traded to the Giants the following year. The Giants released him in February in a cap move.

The Jets also added wide receiver Jaleel Scott to the practice squad, and put wide receiver Donte Moncrief on practice squad IR.