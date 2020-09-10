Josh Rosen sees Tampa as a place he can “become a better football player”

Getty Images

When Josh Rosen went 10th overall in the 2018 draft, the last thing on anyone’s mind was that he’d be on a practice squad to open his third NFL season.

A trade from the Cardinals to the Dolphins after his first season and the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after his second season conspired to push Rosen in an unexpected direction. He’s now on the Tampa practice squad and said on Thursday that he expects to remain with the Bucs even if teams come calling about active roster opportunities.

“I’m definitely here for the year,” Rosen said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I think four in three years would be brutal.”

Rosen said he sees a Buccaneers quarterback room with Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as “a place where I could become a better football player.” Leftwich coached Rosen during his rookie season in Arizona and believes the quarterback is “going to help us” over the course of the season.