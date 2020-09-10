Kansas City mayor defends allowing fans to attend Chiefs games

Getty Images

The Chiefs kick off the 2020 NFL season tonight, and they’ll do so in front of around 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium. That may sound alarming to some amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says it’s safe.

Lucas told Yahoo that he believes attending a Chiefs game is safer than eating in a restaurant, given that the large, outdoor stadium allows fans to stay far apart.

“Arrowhead Stadium is a large, cavernous, 80,000-seat stadium, so we’re able to keep social distancing, we’re able to keep people outside,” he said. “You’ll have that level of spacing, you’ll have less contact with others, you’ll have people in smaller groups.”

Although Lucas acknowledged that it’s likely at least one fan who’s infected with the coronavirus will be at the game, he said that if all fans are wearing masks and taking care to keep their distance, the game is not likely to cause further spread of the virus. If he’s proven right, the door may soon open to fans in the stands at most or all NFL stadiums.