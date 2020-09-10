Kendall Sheffield in walking boot, not practicing for Falcons

Getty Images

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield did not practice on Wednesday and was in a walking boot for a foot injury, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

Sheffield and defensive end Charles Harris were the two players not practicing with the Falcons on Wednesday as part of their first injury report of the season. Harris is listed as dealing with an ankle injury.

Isaiah Oliver, A.J. Terrell and Darqueze Dennard would be the top options at cornerback to face Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday if Sheffield is unable to play.

Wide receiver Russell Gage (groin) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) were limited in practice for Atlanta with defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) and center Matt Hennessy (knee) full participants.

For the Seahawks, left tackle Duane Brown (knee), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) were limited in practice.

Brown has been routinely managed in regards to workload throughout training camp. Ogbuehi is dealing with a minor pectoral strain sustained a week ago and Dorsett is dealing with an ongoing foot issue, though head coach Pete Carroll said he’s expected to be ready to play this weekend.