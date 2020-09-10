Kenny Golladay didn’t participate in individual drills Thursday

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, though he apparently wasn’t that way at the beginning of practice.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Golladay did not do anything Thursday during the portion of individual drills reporters were allowed to watch, though coach Matt Patricia said they wanted to be careful with him after a hamstring issue during Wednesday’s work.

“Just for us it was just something that happened yesterday and we were just trying to make sure we did a good job taking a look at it,” Patricia said before practice Thursday. “Coming off a couple days off, . . . so guys were a little bit tight, guys were a little bit sore.”

We’ll see when the injury report comes out later whether he’s listed as limited or a non-participant, but the timing isn’t good for a guy the Lions are counting on.

He led the league with 11 touchdown receptions last year, and had a career-high 1,190 receiving yards, putting him in line for a new contract.