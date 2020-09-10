Khalen Saunders out with an elbow injury

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not return, the team reports.

Saunders injured his elbow with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter on a Deshaun Watson pass to Brandin Cooks for 9 yards. The Texans scored a touchdown on the next play, a 19-yard run by David Johnson, to take a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs tied it with 14:13 remaining in the second quarter on a 6-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. It capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the Chiefs.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has nine carries for 65 yards, and Mahomes has completed 11 of 15 passes for 85 yards and the score.