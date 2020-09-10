Kyle Van Noy excited to face Patriots in Dolphins debut

Getty Images

Kyle Van Noy left the Patriots for the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason, but he won’t have to worry about hearing any boos in his return to Gillette Stadium.

There won’t be any fans on hand for Sunday’s game between Miami and New England, which may make it easier to hear what players are saying to one another on the field. Van Noy thinks that will be “a cool experience” for people watching the game on TV because he thinks there will be plenty of jawing between him and former teammates.

“Yeah, going against them, they’re familiar with me. I’m familiar with them. I’m excited for this task,” Van Noy said, via MassLive.com. “They’ve been talking trash the four years I’ve been there, so I’m excited to see if we both can back it up.”

Linebacker Elandon Roberts and center Ted Karras also jumped from New England to Miami, so there should be plenty of pleasantries exchanged as the AFC East teams try to get an early leg up on the divisional race.