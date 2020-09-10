Lane Johnson restructures contract with Eagles

Getty Images

Jason Peters wasn’t the only Eagles starting offensive tackle to re-do his contract today.

On the same day that the Eagles granted Peters’ wish to get a pay raise for moving to left tackle, the Eagles also restructured the contract of starting right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson restructured his deal today to convert most of his salary into a signing bonus, creating $5 million in cap space, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Eagles are under the salary cap this season, but next year they’re slated to be well over. If they finish this season under the cap, they can roll money over into next year’s cap, so re-doing Johnson’s deal now may be aimed more at having cap space available to them a year from now.