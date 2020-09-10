Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is still playing for one reason: He wants a Super Bowl ring.

Fitzgerald said today that if the Cardinals were to win the Super Bowl, he’d officially have accomplished everything he wanted to accomplish in the game of football, and he would call it a career.

“You wouldn’t see me around here anymore if that happened,” Fitzgerald said.

It’s certainly unlikely to happen this year, as the Cardinals are about a 50-1 long shot to win the Super Bowl at most sports books. But as the 37-year-old Fitzgerald heads into his 17th season with the Cardinals, that long shot chance at a ring his primary motivation.