Laurent Duvernay-Tardif hopes to return next year for a Chiefs three-peat

Getty Images

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won’t be on the field tonight when the Chiefs begin their quest to win another Super Bowl. Duvernay-Tardif, a starting guard for the Chiefs last year who also happens to be a medical doctor, is instead using his medical training back home in Quebec, where he’s on the front lines in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Duvernay-Tardif isn’t done with football. Instead, he says he’s hoping to see the Chiefs repeat as champions this year, and then return the following year to make it three in a row.

“I want the Chiefs to play all 16 games and make the playoffs; I want my team to repeat as Super Bowl champions, so that when I do return, we’re zoned in on a rare NFL three-peat,” Duvernay-Tradif wrote at SI.com.

In addition to treating patients, Duvernay-Tardif is taking online classes at Harvard. He’s a unique person who has bigger things to do with his life than just play football. But that doesn’t mean he’s done playing football.