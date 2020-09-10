Mark Ingram: Lamar Jackson “a million times ahead” of last year

Getty Images

The good news for the Ravens is that the last two quarterbacks to win the MVP went onto win the Super Bowl the following year.

The bad news for Ravens opponents this year is that Lamar Jackson might be better than he was in 2019.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens running back Mark Ingram said Jackson is “a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year.”

Considering Jackson was the unanimous choice as the league’s most valuable player and led the league with 36 touchdown passes and ran for 1,206 yards (the single-season quarterback rushing record), that might be hard to follow.

But Ingram said Jackson’s depth of knowledge of the offense has increased, which could make him even more effective.

“He’s the man,” Ingram said. “He handles the outside noise and adversity great. The outside noise and the outside critics . . . he doesn’t pay attention to it. He stays focused at the task at hand. He stays focused on trying to be the best quarterback he can be, the best player he can be [and] the best leader he can be. He’s going to continue to improve. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to continue to be more confident in his abilities within the offense.”

Jackson has taken a low-key approach to the season, though he knows the demands will be even greater moving forward, now that people know what he’s capable of and are creating plans to stop it.