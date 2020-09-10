Mike Evans did not practice today

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans remains out of practice with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs’ top receiver has been described by coach Bruce Arians as a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Hamstring injuries also plagued him last season, and the Bucs want to get him healthy.

Evans has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all six of his NFL seasons, and he and Tom Brady have both spoken about how they quickly developed a rapport this year.

Other than Evans, the Bucs are mostly healthy. Defensive backs ﻿Andrew Adams﻿, ﻿Parnell Motley﻿ and ﻿Ryan Smith﻿ all have injuries but still participated fully in practice, while outside linebacker ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ was off because Arians decided to give the veteran a rest day.