Patrick Peterson “at peace” with entering final year of contract

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed safety Budda Baker and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to lucrative extensions this offseason, but that didn’t check off every box on the contract front.

Running back Kenyan Drake is playing out the year under the transition tag and cornerback Patrick Peterson is playing out the final year of the contract he signed with the team in 2014. Peterson said he hasn’t had any talks about his contract, but isn’t worrying “about anybody else’s pockets” as the 2020 season is about to get underway.

Peterson said both players deserved their new deals and that he’ll worry about himself until “we can sit down and talk about some things.”

“I’m at peace,” Peterson said, via the team’s website. “There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m under contract until the end of the season. All I can do right now is play ball. The ball is in my court. All I have to do is go out and play P2 football, playing all-around solid football, taking No. 1s out of the game, not giving up any touchdowns, just getting back to that form.”

The 2020 season will be Peterson’s 10th in Arizona. If he plays like he hopes, the chances of an 11th will look stronger and there will certainly be other suitors in the event the Cardinals move on without him.