Quenton Nelson missed practice with back injury

Getty Images

Quenton Nelson wasn’t on the Colts’ practice report Wednesday. He was Thursday.

The two-time All-Pro left guard has a back injury that kept him out of practice.

Nelson has never missed a start, playing all 32 possible games.

The Colts also added defensive end Justin Houston with a calf injury. He was limited.

Receiver Dezmon Patmon, who was limited with a knee injury Wednesday, had a full practice Thursday.

Otherwise, the Colts’ report was the same as Wednesday.

Safety Julian Blackmon (knee), linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle), tackle Anthony Castonzo (oblique) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) remained limited.