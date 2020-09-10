Report: Brandin Cooks improving, creating optimism for tonight

Getty Images

The Texans listed wide receiver Brandin Cooks as questionable for tonight’s opener against the Chiefs with a quad injury, which by definition makes it a 50-50 proposition that he plays.

That number might be creeping in a certain direction.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Cooks has “improved in the past 24 hours,” creating optimism that he’ll be able to play tonight.

Cooks may work out before the game to be sure of his status, but if he’s well enough to play, that would be a huge boost.

The Texans brought him in this offseason after they shipped DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, so the expectations are high. If he can’t play, the Texans will rely on Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, and Randall Cobb to try to keep pace with the Chiefs.