Report: Packers signing defensive tackle Daylon Mack

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are set to sign defensive tackle Daylon Mack after hosting the former Baltimore Ravens fifth-round pick for a workout earlier this week, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Mack appeared in just one game last season for the Ravens and was waived by the team in August. He was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions and spent less than a week with the team before being waived again. He landed with the New York Giants for the last couple of weeks of training camp before being let go as a part of the team’s roster cuts.

Mack and center Justin Britt were both brought in for workouts by the Packers earlier this week. Green Bay had been carrying a vacancy on their active roster and Mack will round out the group ahead of their season opener this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.