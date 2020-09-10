Rick Spielman optimistic Danielle Hunter can return after three weeks

Getty Images

When defensive end Danielle Hunter was missing practices in August, head coach Mike Zimmer said he was dealing with a “tweak” to a still undisclosed body part and that descriptions seems like a bit of an undersell now that Hunter is on injured reserve.

Hunter’s stay on that list may not be an extended one, however. A change to the rules for injured reserve this season allows teams to bring an unlimited number of players back after they spend three weeks on the list and General Manager Rick Spielman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the team thinks Hunter can get back sooner rather than later.

“I think we’re very optimistic — and we’ll see how it plays out — that Danielle hopefully will be able to be back after the three weeks. But we’ll reassess where we’re at with the injury and make a decision from there,” Spielman said.

The Vikings play the Texans in their fourth game of the season and Hunter would be a welcome addition to the effort to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson under wraps.