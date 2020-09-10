Saints add P.J. Williams to practice report

Getty Images

The Saints added defensive back P.J. Williams to their practice report Thursday.

Williams was limited with a hamstring injury.

Williams is listed as Marcus Williams’ backup at free safety on the team’s depth chart. He started eight of the 14 games he played last season.

The rest of the Saints’ practice report was the same as Wednesday.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport remains a non-participant with an elbow injury and offensive guard Cesar Ruiz again was missing with an ankle injury.

The Saints placed backup punter Blake Gilikin on injured reserve Wednesday after he missed practice with a back injury.