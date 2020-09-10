Sean McVay: Hope is to get extension done with Cooper Kupp this week

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the team was working on contract extensions with “a couple of key players” ahead of the start of the regular season.

One of those players got his deal done on Wednesday. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey became the highest-paid cornerback in the league by agreeing to a five-year extension with the team and that leaves them free to focus on the other player McVay referred to on Monday.

That player is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. McVay said on Wednesday, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, that “it is the hope” that the deal can come together before the team hosts the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that there is a lot of work to do for the Rams to realize that goal, but having just one deal to focus on may help the team reach the finish line before the season starts.