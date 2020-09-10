Stephon Gilmore limited in practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Well, this isn’t ideal for the Patriots. On Thursday, the team added reigning defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore to their practice report.

The cornerback was limited with a hamstring injury.

He has not missed a game since October 2017 when he sat out three games with a concussion.

The Patriots also added rookie tight end Dalton Keene, who was limited with a neck injury.

Outside linebacker Chase Winovich (shoulder) was upgraded from a limited participant to a full participant.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (knee) did not participate again Thursday, and Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots plan to place Cajuste on injured reserve. Cajuste would become eligible to return after three games.

The Patriots have free agent offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch in for a tryout, Reiss adds, as a possible replacement on the roster. Benenoch spent a few weeks with them last year.

Receiver Julian Edelman (knee), linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) and receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski (foot) remained limited Thursday.