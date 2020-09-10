Texans lead 7-0 on David Johnson’s 19-yard touchdown run

Getty Images

The Chiefs scored the first touchdown. And then they didn’t.

After the Texans opened the game by going three-and-out, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs right down the field. He hit Demarcus Robinson for what initially was called a 36-yard touchdown.

Replay, though, showed Robinson dropped the ball.

Jacob Martin sacked Mahomes on second down, and Mahomes threw incomplete on third-and-18. The Chiefs punted.

Deshaun Watson led the Texans on a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Running back David Johnson, whom the Texans acquired in the DeAndre Hopkins trade, scored the season’s first touchdown on a 19-yard run to the end zone.

Johnson has three carries for 33 yards after two series. Watson is 5-for-7 for 43 yards.