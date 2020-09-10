Texans made a late run at Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

As the Saints and Titans closed in on signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, other teams became motivated to try to get him, if only to avoid competing with the team that ultimately acquired one of the top disruptors in the game.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, one team that got involved late is the team that made Clowney the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014. Yes, the Texans contacted Clowney before he made his final decision to sign with the Titans.

It’s unclear how far the talks went or whether Clowney considered a return to the Texans a viable option. However, the thinking was that the Texans not only recognized his potential value to their defense but also realized what he’ll do for the Tennessee defense, a team Houston faces twice this year.

That’s why the Seahawks remained involved; they didn’t want to cross paths with him as a member of the Saints. And it’s why the Ravens were interested in keeping Clowney from joining the team that beat Baltimore in the playoffs — and why the Jaguars would have been willing to participate in the sign-and-trade that would have gotten him out of the AFC South.