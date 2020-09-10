Texans promote Scottie Phillips from practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans promoted running back Scottie Phillips from the practice squad on Thursday evening.

Phillips is a rookie who had a strong camp, drawing praise from Bill O’Brien.

“You can see on tape; you can look at their vision; you can look at their cutting ability; you can look at their — you can judge whether they would have broken that tackle or not,” O’Brien said about Phillips on Sept. 2.

Phillips went undrafted out of Ole Miss. He rushed for 542 yards and five touchdowns last season.

In 2018, Phillips rushed for 927 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia is inactive with a hamstring issue that kept him limited during practice this week.