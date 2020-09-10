Texans remain in locker room for anthem; Alex Okafor kneels for Chiefs

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans stayed inside for both Lift Every Voice and Sing, known as the black national anthem, and the national anthem.

NBC’s sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reports that the players made the decision so there would be “no misinterpretation” of celebrating one song and not the other.

The Chiefs locked arms along one end zone during Lift Every Voice and Sing and the accompanying video. They headed inside after that, leaving to a smattering of boos from the small crowd, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

The Chiefs returned to the field for the national anthem, though. Defensive end Alex Okafor was the only player who took a knee. Some Chiefs, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, locked arms.

Okafor also raised a fist as teammates Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders put a hand on each shoulder.

The Chiefs and Texans gathered at midfield and locked arms at midfield for a moment of silence and solidarity. Some fans booed the gesture.

Tafoya reports that Mahomes and Deshaun Watson came up with what they saw as a “moment of unity.”

Teams and players are discussing how to handle the national anthem. The Dolphins released a powerful video Thursday night, announcing why they will remain in the locker room for the national anthem Sunday.