Trent Williams says he’s gained 10 pounds of muscle since he last played

Getty Images

San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018, but he hasn’t let himself get out of shape.

In fact, the 32-year-old Williams says he’s bigger and stronger than before, up to about 335 pounds thanks to gaining muscle during his time off the field.

“I had so much time to train and lift, I kind of put on some muscle to prepare myself for the rigors of the season,” Williams told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

Williams has always been freakishly strong, once going viral for posting a video of himself doing pullups with 90 pounds strapped around his waist. If he’s stronger than ever now, that’s going to be bad news for the defensive linemen he faces.