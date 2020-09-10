Vic Beasley limited, Jadeveon Clowney full participant for Titans

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans practiced yesterday, but didn’t have to put out a full injury report until today since they’re opening Monday against the Broncos.

And now that they’ve turned in the paperwork, we know that new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was a full participant, but Vic Beasley was limited in Thursday’s practice, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website.

That’s a good sign for the Titans’ defense, since Clowney just arrived, and Beasley was just activated from the NFI list Saturday. Coach Mike Vrabel said their conditioning level would determine whether they’d play Monday.

Three Titans were out Thursday — safety Kenny Vaccaro (not injury related), outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee), and offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand).

Wide receiver Corey Davis and rookie running back Darrynton Evans were limited with hamstring injuries.