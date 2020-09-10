Von Miller having surgery to repair ankle tendon

Getty Images

After Broncos linebacker Von Miller injured a tendon in his ankle during practice earlier this week, the expectation was that he would have surgery to repair the injury but he was set to get a second opinion before making any decision.

Miller has had that visit. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Miller saw foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and that Anderson also recommended that Miller move forward with surgery.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio did not rule out the possibility of Miller returning this season when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but his recovery will take months and that won’t leave much time for him to get back on the field even if all goes perfectly in his recovery.

With one year left on his current deal and a chance for the Broncos to clear $18 million in cap space by moving on without Miller, it’s possible this injury will spell the end of Miller’s successful run in Denver. That’s a matter for another time, however, and the Broncos have to focus on filling a big hole on their defense for the time being.