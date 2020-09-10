Zach Ertz: I want to be here for the long run, not sure feeling is mutual

Getty Images

A report last week indicated that contract talks between the Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz had come to a halt after the team put forth an offer that included less guaranteed money than they had on the table last November.

Ertz is under contract through next season, but he didn’t sound like he expects to play out his current contract. Ertz told reporters that he’s viewing this season as his Philly swan song because he isn’t getting the impression that the Eagles want him on the team as much as he wants to be there.

“I’m an emotional guy when it comes to football. . . . It’s been frustrating at times, it’s been difficult,” Ertz said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I said all along I want be here for the long run. I don’t know if for sure that feeling is mutual. I’m going to play this year like it’s my last year.”

With a season about to start and another year on Ertz’s deal, there’s time for the two sides to come back together for further conversations about an extension. Ertz’s comments make it clear that no one should be surprised if that doesn’t happen, however.