49ers rule out Deebo Samuel, Jason Verrett

Getty Images

The 49ers won’t have receiver Deebo Samuel in Sunday’s opener.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he held out hope Samuel could go, but the 49ers ruled him out after Samuel didn’t practice all week.

The 49ers activated Samuel off the non-football injury list Saturday. Samuel spent training camp on the list after fracturing his left foot during a player organized workout in Nashville in June.

He required surgery to repair a Jones fracture.

The 49ers also ruled out conrerback Jason Verrett (hamstring).

Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and center Ben Garland (ankle) are questionable after limited practices Friday.

Running back Tevin Coleman did not practice Friday due to the air quality, but he is not listed on the status report. Coleman has a sickle-cell trait.