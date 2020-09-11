Adrian Peterson: Lions asking me to do a lot

USA TODAY Sports

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said “we’ll see” early this week when he was asked if running back Adrian Peterson would play a role in the team’s game against the Bears and it seems like that question has been settled.

Peterson said on Wednesday that he “wasn’t thinking about not playing this weekend” when he signed with the Lions and suggested that the Lions have a sizable role in mind for him in his first game in their uniform.

“They’re asking me to do a lot,” Peterson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t think we have really locked in exactly, but what the obvious thing is, is what I’ve done for 14 years is run the ball well, catch the ball when I have the opportunity, pick up blocks.”

Peterson played for Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Minnesota, but said that the Lions Offense is “80, 85 percent” different from the one that Bevell ran with the Vikings. That’s made the week “a whirlwind” that is likely to end with Peterson in a prominent spot against the Bears.