Andy Reid: Face shield was brutal, it will be better the next time

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has led NFL teams, coaches and players to adopt many new protocols in order to play out the 2020 season.

One of them is the need for coaches to wear face coverings on the sideline and the one Chiefs head coach Andy Reid chose became a popular topic on social media during Thursday night’s 34-20 Chiefs win. Reid wore a plastic face shield that seemed to be fogged up every time that NBC cameras cut to him on the sideline.

Aaron Ladd of KSHB asked Reid about the face shield after the game and the coach’s response was similar to that of many people watching the game from home.

“That was brutal,” Reid said. “I didn’t do very good with that thing. Listen, it will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, it was a bit of a mess.”

The Chiefs have more than a week to prepare for Week Two against the Chargers and Reid’s face covering will go alongside offensive and defensive game plans as something the team has to consider.