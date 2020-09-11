Bill O’Brien: Texans have a lot to fix

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was not pleased with the beatdown his team took in Kansas City to start the 2020 NFL season on Thursday night.

O’Brien said after the game that the Texans’ performance was disappointing and needs to be better.

“There’s a lot to fix,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We have a long way to go here obviously. We had trouble stopping the run. Our defense could not get off the field, so we got down. We have to improve very quickly this week.”

The Texans have now played two straight games against the Chiefs, last night and in last season’s divisional playoff round, and they’ve lost those two games by a combined score of 85-51. A playoff rematch between these two teams would not be surprising, but O’Brien is right that the Texans have to fix a lot to compete with an elite team like the Chiefs.