Brandon Williams reworks contract with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens created some more cap space ahead of their first game of the 2020 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Brandon Williams agreed to rework his contract with the team. The Ravens obtained $3 million in cap space as a result of the move.

Williams was set to have non-guaranteed salaries of $9.25 million and $9.5 million in 2020 and 2021. Under the revised terms of his pact, the base value of his contract will drop to $15.75 million but he will have $8.25 million in guaranteed money.

Williams is heading into his eighth season with the Ravens. He had 34 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 14 games with the team last season.