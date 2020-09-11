Broncos agree to four-year extension with Brandon McManus

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to a four-year contract extension with kicker Brandon McManus through 2024, the team announced Friday night.

The deal is for $17.2 million and includes $9.5 million fully guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

McManus was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $3 million this season.

McManus, 29, has spent six seasons with the Broncos. He has made 81.5 percent of his 173 career field goal attempts and 98.5 percent of his 198 career extra points.

In 2019, McManus made 29 of 34 field goals and 25 of 26 PATs.