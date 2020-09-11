Broncos will have roughly 500 friends, family in stands Monday night

Getty Images

The Broncos weren’t supposed to have fans in the stands for their season opener Monday night against the Titans. Now, they will.

Colorado governor Jared Polis is allowing roughly 500 family and friends of Broncos players and coaches to attend the game.

“It will be an intimate experience for families within the organization and a chance to test protocols,” James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

Polis already had announced the Broncos could have up to 5,700 fans at their second home game on Sept. 27 against Tampa. The number could go up for subsequent games, with the Broncos’ third home game not until Week Six against the Dolphins.

The Chiefs hosted a limited capacity crowd of 15,895 at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, and the Jaguars will have a limited capacity crowd at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.