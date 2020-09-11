Browns rule four out, but JC Tretter’s questionable

Getty Images

The Browns have ruled four players out, but they do appear to have a chance to get their starting center back on the field.

The team announced that center JC Tretter was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, after he returned to practice this week following a procedure on his knee.

He hasn’t missed a start since he signed with the Browns in 2017, so having him back in will be a significant boost.

The Browns are far from healthy, as cornerbacks Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) are already ruled out, along with linebacker Mack Wilson (knee), and tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle).

They also list cornerback M.J. Stewart (hamstring) as questionable, leaving them shaky in the secondary.