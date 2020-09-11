Bruce Arians: Mike Evans probably will be a game-time decision

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans practiced on Friday. It’s still unclear whether he’ll play on Sunday at New Orleans.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that Events likely will be a game-time decision, due to a hamstring injury.

This suggests that Evans will receive the “questionable” label for Sunday’s game, and that he’ll make the trip to New Orleans with the team.

Evans, one of the best and most underrated receivers in the league, surely wants to not miss his first chance at playing with quarterback Tom Brady. But hamstring injuries need to properly heal, and the best move could be to give Evans extra time.

Even without Evans, the Buccaneers have plenty of weapons for Brady to utilize. The question is whether that will be enough to overcome the Saints, who continue to be elite in every way.