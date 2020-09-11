Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner, Mike Williams questionable for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers confirmed that center Mike Pouncey will be out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals when they released their final injury report of the week on Friday and they could be down a couple of other offensive linemen as well.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner are both listed as questionable for Week One. Bulaga was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury while Turner was added after not practicing on Friday because of a knee issue.

Bulaga signed with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason and Turner was acquired in a trade with the Panthers.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was also listed as questionable due to the shoulder injury he suffered during a practice last month. Tight end Virgil Green (quad) is the only other player listed as questionable for Los Angeles.