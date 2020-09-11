Bucs tag Mike Evans as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested that wide receiver Mike Evans would be a game-time decision for Week One’s game against the Saints as a result of the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but the team gave Evans an injury designation that makes it unlikely that he’ll play.

Evans has been listed as doubtful for the season opener. He could be upgraded to questionable on Saturday, but players who carry that tag into Sunday are rarely on the field come kickoff. Left tackle Donovan Smith was the only player listed as doubtful for any game by the Bucs last season and he did not play.

Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Justin Watson, Jaydon Mickens, and Tyler Johnson would be the available receivers for Tampa if Evans can’t go.

Evans is the only player on the Bucs roster whose status for Sunday is up in the air. No other players received an injury designation on Friday’s report.