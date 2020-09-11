Cam Newton: Excitement level is on 1,000 for Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday is going to be a big day for quarterback Cam Newton.

He’s making his Patriots debut and he’s returning from a long absence caused by a 2019 foot injury that cropped up after Newton spent an offseason recovering from shoulder surgery. Newton was asked on Thursday if he still gets butterflies before a game and joked that “I don’t get butterflies, I give ’em” while also making it clear that this week’s game means a lot to him.

“Excitement level is on 1,000,” Newton said, via MassLive.com. “I’m excited, happy. Just to get back into the rhythm of game week — the preparation, the little nuggets that you can often forget. You have to remember, I’ve been away from football, really, for a full year. Sixteen games. I missed the last games of 2018 and only played two games in 2019, so that’s equivalent to 16 games. I haven’t really had this whole process for a long time now, so being around, taking notes, watching film, finding out about different players each and every day, locking in — excited about the game plan and more excited about just trying to get in a routine with the newness of the play-calling, the coaches and even the players.”

Newton called himself “a piece to the puzzle” later in his media session, but he’s going to be a closely watched piece as the Patriots launch the post-Tom Brady era at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.