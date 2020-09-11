Cam Newton: Excitement level is on 1,000 for Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
Sunday is going to be a big day for quarterback Cam Newton.

He’s making his Patriots debut and he’s returning from a long absence caused by a 2019 foot injury that cropped up after Newton spent an offseason recovering from shoulder surgery. Newton was asked on Thursday if he still gets butterflies before a game and joked that “I don’t get butterflies, I give ’em” while also making it clear that this week’s game means a lot to him.

“Excitement level is on 1,000,” Newton said, via MassLive.com. “I’m excited, happy. Just to get back into the rhythm of game week — the preparation, the little nuggets that you can often forget. You have to remember, I’ve been away from football, really, for a full year. Sixteen games. I missed the last games of 2018 and only played two games in 2019, so that’s equivalent to 16 games. I haven’t really had this whole process for a long time now, so being around, taking notes, watching film, finding out about different players each and every day, locking in — excited about the game plan and more excited about just trying to get in a routine with the newness of the play-calling, the coaches and even the players.”

Newton called himself “a piece to the puzzle” later in his media session, but he’s going to be a closely watched piece as the Patriots launch the post-Tom Brady era at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

  6. Patriots are always intriguing. I’m not thrilled with his receiving corps, and the o-line is a question mark, but I expect the defense to be stout, and a solid ground game.

  7. bostonsteve12 says:
    September 11, 2020 at 10:18 am
    Funny how Hightower aka Mr February doesn’t ever go to “Pro Bowls”
    and now he’s a huge loss since he is not there.

    NE is actually loaded in most spots on the field. The media and even some fans are absolutely clueless when it comes to understanding what BB is doing. They need to see domination before admitting what BB envisions is good and a successful approach.

    Some think that these recent drafts have been very good, which, they have.

    Some like the reports on the young guys, like what they have seen out of the players lime Winowich or even the crafty router runner, Jakobi Meyers.

    The anti-BB media even brainwashed some Pats fans. Pretty embarrassing for those fans after 9 SB apperances from BB the architecht, in a 20 year span.

