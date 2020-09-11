Cardinals put KeeSean Johnson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With daily testing protocols in place, the NFL has done a good job of keeping COVID-19 outbreaks at bay. But with the season about to start, there’s a reminder the work has to continue.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals put wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who either test positive, or who need to quarantine after being exposed to someone who did.

The 2019 sixth-rounder caught 21 passes for 187 yards and and touchdown as a rookie

He becomes the fifth player on an active roster to hit the list, along with Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed, Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson, and Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead. Panthers practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson went on the list Wednesday.